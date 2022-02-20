Stop using middle men to obtain passports, NIS Oyo Controller enjoins applicants as 2022 Service Week ends

The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Oyo State Command, Issa Alhassan Dansuleiman, has enjoined intending applicants for the Nigerian passport to stop patronising touts or middle men, as the current enhanced passport is seamless and easy to obtain.

Dansuleiman gave the advice at the weekend during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Servicom/ACTU Customer Service Week which had begun on Monday.

The theme of this year’s event was “Excellent Service Delivery: A Panacea For Corruption.”

The week-long activities were kicked off by the acting Comptroller General, Idris Isah Jere at the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

It was said to have been aimed at improving on…