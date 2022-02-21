Court throws out suit challenging Atiku’s eligibility to contest presidency over citizenship

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed the suit seeking to challenge former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s eligibility to vie for the office of the president.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff that instituted the case lacked the locus standi to do so.

Justice Ekwo described the plaintiff as “busybody and meddlesome interloper.”

A group, an Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 had sued Atiku, PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as first to fourth respondents respectively.

