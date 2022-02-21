Cultivating good habits is the surest road to success, JDR says

Cultivating good habits and ensuring that they stick with one through their life’s journey appears to be one of the keys to living a successful life.

Strengthened by his passion and drive to see young people succeed, budding basketball player, Jonathan Daniel Ross, popularly known as JDR, has laid emphasis on the need to cultivate good habits as young people in order to have a smooth sail while on their journey to success.

According to him, being successful doesn’t just have to do with the amount of money amassed, or the fleet of cars and houses in one’s possession, but it also has to do with the kind of habits being built and this fueled his decision to join a modelling…