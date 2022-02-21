David Cote’s Winning Now, Winning Later

David Cote’s book, Winning Now, Winning Later, details the leadership principles he followed as he transformed Honeywell during his tenure from 2002 to 2017. The book is like having a “teach me everything,” 4-hour private consultation with David Cote.

Leading a business whose culture is truly committed to optimizing both short- and long-term results is no small feat. The pressure to deliver to the current quarter or annual plan are inescapable, but – as a servant leader – our mission is to be the caretaker of today’s business while also shaping the business of tomorrow. The balance of short- and long-term leadership is essential.

Mr. Cote’s first two chapters explain…