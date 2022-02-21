EFCC’s witness gives details of how Crime Alert founder allegedly defrauded over 2,000 Nigerians of N135m

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday told a Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, that a businessman, Gbenga Olaniyan, defrauded over 2,000 investors of a total of N135 million.

Olaniyan, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Detorrid Heritage Investment Nigeria Limited (DHIL), who introduced a product known as Crime Alert Security Network, is charged with N135 million fraud.

Mrs Juliet Odogu, Head of Counter-Terrorism and General Investigation Department, EFCC Ibadan Zonal office, made the allegation while testifying before Justice Uche Agomoh.

She explained that EFCC received over 2,000 petitions from Nigerians that Olaniyan defrauded…