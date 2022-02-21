FG making big mistake with low funding of varsity education ― UNIABUJA VC

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’allah, has reacted to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the Federal Government is making a grave mistake by neglecting the needs of tertiary institutions in the country.

Na’allah who spoke at the pre-convocation briefing on Monday in Abuja said a total of 8769 would be graduating out of which 267 are PhD degrees, 2372 Master degrees and 214 Post Graduate Diplomas (PGD).

The graduates would be awarded first and higher degrees at the institution’s 25th and 26th combined convocation ceremony scheduled to hold this weekend.

He disclosed that 23 bagged…