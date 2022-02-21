Foundation kick-starts campaign to encourage youths to vote

Anap Foundation has started its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitize Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the election of visionary leaders during the general elections come 2023.

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified…