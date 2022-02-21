Highest foreign transaction in equity trading down to N69.6bn in 2021

DATA on foreign investors’ participation in equity trading on the Nigeria Exchange put together by major custodians and market operators has revealed that the monthly highest total foreign transaction last year was recorded in November 2021 with the figure put at N69.6 billion.

This is compared to the highest total foreign transaction in 2020 which was attained in March 2020 with a traded figure of N110 billion.

It further showed that foreign investors’ participation in the Nigerian Stock Market continually remained uninspiring during the year 2021, worse than what was reported in 2020, and compared to the level of participation recorded in 2019 and 2018.

The participation…