Mortgage bank lists additional 3.7bn shares on NGX

ABBEY Mortgage Bank Plc has listed an additional 3.69 billion ordinary shares of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc on the Daily Official List of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday.

According to the company, the additional shares listed on NGX came from the Company’s Rights Issue at 82 kobo per share on the basis of four new ordinary shares for every seven ordinary sares held as of Friday, 8 October 2020.

The shares allotted to shareholders and investors who bought the rights issue of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc have, therefore, been listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited.

The stocks, a total of…