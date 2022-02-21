Nigerian content retains $8bn annually, creates 50,000 jobs

THE implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act has created over 50,000 direct jobs in the local economy over the past 11 years, the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr Simbi Kesiye Wabote has said.

He stated this in Lagos during separate breakfast meetings he held with members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers on Thursday and editors of newspapers and broadcast stations on Friday respectively.

He hinted that the level of Nigerian content in the oil industry hovered around five percent before the enactment of the NOGICD Act in 2010, however, the focused implementation of the Nigerian…