Oyo agency, Chinese group partner NGO to sensitise staff on gender-based violence, HIV/AIDS

Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP) and the China Gezhonba Group Company (CGGC) have, on Thursday, in Ibadan, partnered with the Savingcross Justicepoint Foundation (SJF) to sensitise their staff on gender-based violence (GBV) and HIV/AIDS.

The event which was tagged ‘A sensitisation on gender-based violence and HIV/AIDS’ was a World Bank-assisted project and was supported by the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA), Women Safe House, and the Family Health and Population Action Group (FAHPAC).

While giving the opening remarks of the event, the spokesperson of CGGC, Engr Soji Adedokun, stated that due to the nature of their work as engineers and…