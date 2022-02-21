Oyo police arrest railroad clip vandals

Oyo State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals whose trade in stock is the sale of railroad clips known as Pandrol.

The suspects were identified as Ibrahim Saidu (20) and Muritala Abdulahi (30).

Confirming the arrest on Monday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the suspected vandals were apprehended last Friday at about 6:30 pm while in the act at Ile-Esho Area, Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area.

He said that the arrest was made possible by the surveillance carried out by operatives attached to Omi-Adio Divisional Police Headquarters.

Recovered were 34 railroad…