Oyo State Youth Parliament commends Oyo State on YEAP

Members of the Oyo State Youth Parliament have commended the Oyo State Government over its Oyo Youth Entrepreneurship Agribusiness Programme (YEAP)

Recall that the Oyo State Government recently received about 3,300 participants of YEAP.

The participants received on Sunday are the 11th batch of beneficiaries of the agribusiness initiative.

The training which started on August 8, 2021 is an initiative of the Oyo State Government organised as part of its commitment to train youths from all the 33 local governments of the state in modern farming techniques and to provide them with the basic skills needed for the…