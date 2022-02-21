SEOF donates drugs worth millions to health centres in Anambra

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) has recently donated intervention drugs worth 11 million naira across five federal referral health centres and hospitals in Anambra State.

The health centres include Oraifite Referral Health Centre, Ozubulu Referral Health Centre, Ihembosi Referral Health Centre, Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi.

The health centres are located in Ekwusigo, Nnewi, and Idemili North local government areas of the state.

The drugs consisted of Azithromycin, Tamsulosin, Omeprazole delayed-release capsule, Simvastatin, Atorvastatin calcium, disinfectants, and hand sanitisers.

The drugs were received at the respective health centres…