Tech school reiterates commitment to helping young Nigerians grow talents, businesses

A technology school, Equilibrium Zone Growth School (EZGrowthSchool), has reiterated its commitment to helping young Nigerians discover their talents and grow their businesses through innovative technology solutions.

The manager of the school, Joshua Adesogan, made this known to Tribune Online on Monday.

Adesogan stated that the school is an arm of Equilibrium Zone which also runs a business advisory and growth consulting firm with the aim of closing the gap in finding and accessing quality growth talent across the country.

He said the school is a virtual school, that classes and experiences are done remotely, and that they leverage popular remote work and video collaboration tools…