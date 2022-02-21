Trouble in air transport as Nigerian airlines increase fares •Fare increase in order

AIR travels across the country may soon become unaffordable to many Nigerians as many unforeseen circumstances have pushed the domestic airlines to increase their fares by over 75 percent. The increase coming at a time the average Nigerian is battling economic hardship may as well force lovers of air travels to shift patronage to road transport despite the insecurity and poor state of the roads.

Information gathered by Tribune Business indicated that the sudden increase in fares may not be unconnected to the high rise in the price of aviation fuel otherwise known as Jet A1 in the aviation circle.

This came just as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has declared that the…