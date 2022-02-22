25kg Cocaine deal: Court grants NDLEA’s request to detain Abba Kyari, six others for 14 days

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday granted an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain for 14 days, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and six others under investigation over their alleged involvement in a 25 kilograms cocaine deal.

The judge, Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar, gave the order following the application by the anti-narcotic agency, argued by its Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr Sunday Joseph.

The agency, in the ex-parte application, dated February 15, 2022, and marked FHC/ABJ/CS/111/2022,

sought the leave of the court to detain the suspects in NDLEA custody for 14 days pending the conclusion of…