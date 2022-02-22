African-UK singer set to launch insurance policy for creatives, tackle drug abuse

African-UK singer, songwriter, producer and record label owner, David Agboola, otherwise known as King David The Great has concluded plans to launch an insurance scheme for creatives in the entertainment industry, one that will focus on healthcare, drug abuse and mental health cases across Africa.

In a recent chat with newsmen, he revealed that the program is created to encourage insurance policy, mental health, and drug rehabilitation platforms for creatives such as artists, producers, dancers among others.

He disclosed that this initiative will help in tackling the poor financial crisis, misuse of drugs, mental health issues amongst creatives.

