Buhari, 18 APC governors meet over convention

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced his scheduled meeting with governors elected under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the presidential, Abuja.

The governors, under the Progressives Governors Forum, are expected to table their decisions on the forthcoming national convention of the party before the president.

Eighteen of the governors are in attendance at the meeting taking place at the Council Chambers..

They are from Yobe, Ekiti, Ebonyi, Cross River, Jigawa, Kaduna, Lagos, Borno, Niger, Gombe, Osun, Kebbi, Anambra dep, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kano, Imo, Kogi, Ogun, and Plateau states.

The outgoing deputy governor of Anambra state is also in attendance.