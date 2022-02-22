Constitution Review: Senate fixes March 1 to vote on report

The Senate will tomorrow (Wednesday) receive the report of its ad-hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution headed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege who presided over the plenary on Tuesday made the announcement.

Senator Omo-Agege said the report will be made available to all members of the Senate to enable them to study it in preparation for voting on the amended clauses which is slated for Tuesday, 1st of March this year.

The Deputy Senate President urged all senators to be prepared to cast their votes on the allotted day.

He also said that the…