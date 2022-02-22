ECOWAS court to encourage one-market free trade in member states ― Kwara gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has said that the ECOWAS Community Court system has the potential to encourage the concept of one market and free trade among the 15 member countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the one-week sensitization mission of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Ilorin on Tuesday, the governor, represented by the deputy, Kayode Alabi, said that entrenchment of the rule of law is indispensable in the quest for deepening the regional political and economic ties of member states of ECOWAS.

The governor, who said the ECOWAS court would have a great impact on promoting the Rule of Law in the West African sub-region, added that “the…