Electoral bill: Civil societies stage protest in Abuja

Some civil society organisations under the platform Situation Room on Tuesday, at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, staged a protest against the delay by President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Recall that Nigerian Tribune reported how the National Assembly had on January 31 transmitted a clean copy of the reworked Electoral Bill to Mr Buhari for assent.

In a statement they jointly signed during the protest, the 25 CSOs asked the president to sign the bill within the 30 days timeline and thereafter propose any amendments if he so desired as he did to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“Further amendments to the Electoral Bill 2022 can be proposed…