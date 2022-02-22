My railway intervention prevented people from trekking from Lagos to Ibadan ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said people would have been trekking between Lagos and Ibadan but his administration’s intervention with railway infrastructure.

He made the declaration when he hosted a delegation from Kaduna State, led by the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balaraba at the presidential villa, Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), while noting that the challenge of commuting in the South West had been improved, the President said: “The people from South West can tell better because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we…