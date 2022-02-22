Ogun govt to crown new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo on Wednesday

The Ogun State Government will on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 crown the new Orimolusi of Ijebu-Igbo, His Royal Highness, Oba Lawrence Adebajo.

After 28 years of interregnum, a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Monday, said Oba Adebajo will be crowned in Ijebu-Igbo.

The statement said: “An event of this magnitude would draw sons, daughters, and indeed guests and well-wishers to the ancient town of Ijebu-Igbo.

“Therefore, as a mark of honour for the new monarch and to ensure a memorable event, the Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, has directed that all schools in Ijebu-Igbo and its environs should not open on…