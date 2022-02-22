Osun APC faction rejects primary election result, heads for appeal

The Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday said that, the result of last Saturday’s governorship primary elections as sham, kand charade.

Salinsile in a statement made available after the factional stakeholders meeting held at Oranmiyan House, Osogbo, however, rejected its outcome which he said was fraught with fraud and manipulation.

“We are therefore convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat.”

The factional chairman remarked that, “We put on record the fact that many people were…