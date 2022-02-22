Pascal Altima turns 50, sends message of survival to Nigeria

Celebrated Nigerian-born Canadian actor and producer, Pascal Atuma turned 50 today, February 22 with mixed feelings.

According to the celebrated thespian who is also the Chairman/CEO, TABIC Records Ltd., while he’s is grateful to Canada and Canadians who found him worthy as the recipient of the ‘2021 Best Black Actor In Canada’, the Ikwuano Umuahia, Abia State-native frowned at the social ills of tribalism, religious intolerance, bitter politics, and corruption beguiling Nigeria, his country of birth, thus preventing her from attaining its full potential.

“As grateful as I am, I also have mixed feelings because of the adverse effects of tribalism, religious intolerance,…