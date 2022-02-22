Taking the bull by the horn: A case for packaged rice

Samuel Oyetunde, a cashier working in a new generation bank paid his mother a routine visit. Upon his arrival, he was served his favourite meal of rice, native stew and chicken.

Samuel spooned the food into his mouth, and the taste exploded on his tongue. As he closed his eyes to savour the delicacy, the unbelievable happened. His teeth crushed some stones and sand hidden in the rice. Samuel was filled with disbelief and sadness.

Unfortunately, many of us can identify with Samuel’s plight. Subconsciously, we make ourselves vulnerable by patronizing loose rice sold in open basins in neighbourhood stores and open markets. The danger is that the loose and unpackaged rice we buy…