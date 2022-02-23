Buhari swears in 6 INEC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the six newly appointed national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners (INEC).

Hr performed the ceremony on Wednesday shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Four of them are newly appointed while the other two are on reappointment.

Those that took the of office are Mallam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State: Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta; Ukaegbu Kenneth Nnamdi from Abia state; Major General A. B Alkali (retd) from Adamawa; Prof. Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa state,…