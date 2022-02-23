Constitution review: Senate to vote Tuesday, Reps Wednesday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday disclosed that the process of voting on the ongoing constitutional review will take place next week Wednesday and Thursday.

Hon Gbajabiamila who gave the assurance during the plenary explained that all the members are expected to vote for the relevant clauses under consideration.

The speaker said no member of the House is permitted to embark on oversight or committee assignment on the two days assigned for the constitution amendment process.

He added that all the members are to vote electronically on the seat allotted to them.

Recall that the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon…