Equities investors lose N22bn as activities waned

The local stock market halts its two days positive outing for the week to close on a negative note, leaving the benchmark index 0.08 per cent lower.

Specifically, the All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled at 47,207.27 basis points at the end of trading activities on Wednesday, bringing both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the ASI to stand at 1.25 per cent and 10.51 per cent respectively.

Owing to the bearish trade, Investors lost N22 billion in the session as the market capitalisation settled at N25.442 trillion, a 0.0.9 per cent loss from the N25.464 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

