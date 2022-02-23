Foundation empowers Corps members with N400,000 business grants

A Non-Governmental Organisation under the aegis of Activate Success International Foundation has empowered Corps Members with a sum of N400,000 business grants.

The beneficiaries had participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, in which they were asked to submit business proposals.

While presenting cheques to some of the corps members at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, in Abuja on Wednesday the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Mrs Love Idoko-Uloko expressed readiness to help Corps Members maximize their potentials as job creators and employers of labour.

“Corps Members were asked to submit their business ideas and our team went…