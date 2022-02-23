How school principal operated 3 higher institutions, collected N3.88 million from admission seekers

A secondary school principal in Gombe State, Mr. Bello Muhammed Abubakar, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged fraudulent activities and other ancillary offences.

The commission, in a two-count charge brought before Justice Halima S. Muhammed of Gombe State High Court 2, told the court that the accused person defrauded admission seekers to the tune of N3.884 million.

The court was told how he illegally operated three institutions: “Mukhtar Polytechnic, Goni Mukhtar College of Education and Goni Mukhtar Linguistic Centre,” all in one block of three classrooms in Gombe State between 2009 and 2015.

The…