On epileptic power supply in Ibadan

Residents of Ibadan are crying out to the Federal Government on the worsening power supply in the town. For weeks now, most parts of the town, particularly Akobo axis, have not had power supply.

Given that it is the responsibility of the government to see to the welfare of the people, including the provision of power, the situation is totally appalling.

This situation is worsened by the high temperature and heatwave the town has witnessed recently. Typically, when workers return home from work, they expect to relax with their fans and air conditioners switched on, but with the current situation, they meet darkness and very hot rooms and eventually sleep uncomfortably through the…