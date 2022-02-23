Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, SAN – Tribune Online

Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, is an experienced professor of public law and a legal consultant on constitutional, administrative, governance and development law, with an impressive history of working in the higher education sector and legal service and consultancy industry.

He is renowned for his proven capacity and capability in writing, editing, lecturing, legal advocacy and public speaking; his career has taken him through several public and private institutions including the Federal Ministry of Justice; Hatcher, Coaxum, Hewitt, Grimes, & Manning, Los Angeles, U.S.A.; University of Lagos, Nigeria; and PAC Solicitors.

Prof….