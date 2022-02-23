Reps to probe fake insurance certificates in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the increasing cases of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria.

Consequently, the has directed the Insurance Companies and Brokerage operating in the country to have operational offices in major cities in all the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion on the need to Investigate the Incidences of Fake Insurance Certificates in Nigeria by Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo at plenary.

While presenting the motion, Hon Taiwo noted that the Insurance Act, 2003 mandates all motorists to have a minimum of Third-Party Motor…