Ritual killings: Emphasize less on riches, Ekiti elders charge religious leaders

Disturbed by the increasing cases of ritual killings in the society, the Ekiti state council of elders has charged religious leaders in the country to place less emphasis on riches and wealth in their respective worship centres.

The elders who expressed sadness on the killings and kidnappings pervading the country noted that if clerics and other leaders don’t celebrate and place a premium on riches, it would go a long way to address the situation.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the council, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi and the secretary Niyi Ajibulu on Wednesday, the council said that the situation has created apprehension among the citizens, which he said if not nip in…