Rural women raise, sustain N1.1bn from social capital in five states

No less than N1bn has been raised and sustained in various rural businesses, across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The amount was put together by over 200,000 women in Abia, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba by evolving a sustained livelihood programme through their social capital.

This was revealed at a three-day workshop by Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP), which opened in Abuja and geared towards enhancing the women’s socio-economic status in Nigeria, a programme supported by the World Bank.

National Project Coordinator, Mrs Ruth Peter Mshelia, said the programme has proven to be self-sustaining and targeted at improving the skills of rural women financially, socially…