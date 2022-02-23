Why I support emerging artistes, charity ― Lucas Ologbenla

Show biz promoter, Lucas Alaba Ologbenla, has gathered outstanding records that have distinguished him in the competitive terrain, his philanthropic actions have also endeared him to many within and outside of the entertainment circuit.

According to him, his passion to positively impact lives and put smiles on people’s faces, including the motherless, abandoned children in society, continues to spur him on to touch lives.

He recently extended charitable deeds to the Open arms of mercy orphanage, Lagos with food supplies. According to him “the power of love is very strong. It unites couples, families, society, helps the healing process of broken hearts, it triggers off the…