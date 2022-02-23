Women group donates boreholes to Ijaw communities in N’Delta

An Ijaw women group, known as Ijaw Women of America, has donated 10 boreholes across communities in Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Ondo and Edo states, as part of its contribution to complement efforts of the government to control the spread of water-borne diseases and other related epidemics.

While inaugurating two of the borehole projects in Agorogbene, Sagbama Local Government Area and Oloibiri in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the representative of the Ijaw women group in Nigeria, Mrs. Victoria Peterside, said the projects were aimed at providing potable water for the people.

She said that as Ijaw daughters who grew up in villages before travelling to America they felt…