AIB remembers 2,038 crash victims

ACCIDENT Investigation Bureau (AIB) Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru has described multimodality as the widely acceptable future of Transport Accident Investigation across the globe.

Speaking at the International Day for the Commemoration of Air Crash victims and their families in Abuja, in line with the mandate of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for the annual remembrance and honour of crashed victims, survivors and their families, Olateru described the multimodality policy as a transition that had always emanated from the extant Air Accident Investigation Agency.

Emphasising how the bureau had been successful in her mandate and formed a solid foundation for…