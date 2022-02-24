Buhari okays Nigerian Start-up Bill for transmission to NASS ―  Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami has said that the Nigeria Start-up Bill would be transmitted to the National Assembly by the Federal Executive Council for debate and passage into law.

The Minister disclosed this in Lagos during a Breakfast Interactive session with Nigeria’s innovative Ecosystem which was themed “Fostering an Enabling Environment for Start-up growth.”

The event was put together by the National Information Technology Development Agency, (NITDA) to socialize with the Digital innovation Ecosystem to form a synergy between the government and the ecosystem.

The Minister that it is heartwarming to hear that the President has…