Buhari’s gloating on infrastructure, indication he’s not in touch with present reality ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has decried President Muhammadu Buhari’s gloating on infrastructure his administration provided for Nigeria, saying it was another indication that those in the corridors of power do not seem to be in touch with the present reality in the country.

President Buhari on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, said people, especially those from the South West, could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan but for the intervention of his administration especially on rail and road projects.

Buhari had stated this when he received in audience a delegation from Kaduna State, led by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli, and the state’s Deputy Governor,…