Convention: Group makes case for Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa-Ibom for APC NWC positions

A group under the aegis of South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to review the zoning arrangement released ahead of the party national convention slated for March 26.

The SELF in a statement signed by its national coordinator Barrister Preye Wilson, pleaded with the Caretaker Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni to consider equity and justice in the zoning of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party meant for the South-south region.

The group said Bayelsa, Delta and Akwa-Ibom states should be given utmost priority in the sharing formula, as it noted that Rivers, Edo and Cross Rivers…