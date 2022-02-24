Diabetes killed over 400,000 in Africa in 2021 — Expert

A diabetes expert, Dr Williams Balogun says that, in 2021, diabetes killed 6.7 million people globally, with over 400,000 of these in Africa due to hereditary and environmental factors.

Dr Balogun spoke on ‘Diabetes Mellitus: Risk Factor, Primary and Secondary Preventive Measures’ at a symposium and tribute day organised by University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, in honour of late Mr Adekunle Atinwore, a former deputy director at the hospital.

Dr Balogun stated that diabetes is still a myth to many people even though globally, one in 10 people live with diabetes and it killed 6.7 million people, globally, in 2021.

According to him, “It’s so rampant that in 2006, the…