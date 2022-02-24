Duchess hospital, others partner to launch medical check-up programme

LAGOS based international health and hospitality brands, Duchess International Hospital and The Lagos Marriot Hotel have pioneered the first-ever three-day comprehensive medical screening and disease prevention services in Nigeria.

Known as the Duchess royal medical check-up, it is a premium executive health check programme aimed at promoting affordable access to health and preventing the onset of chronic diseases.

Speaking at the launch of the programme in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Duchess International Hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, said: “Nigerians travel all over the world to countries such as Germany, the United States and major cities such as Dubai in…