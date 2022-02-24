More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, 10 civilians killed during attack by Russia, says president

More than 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in Ukraine so far after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on the European cuntry on Thursday, the Agence France Presse (AFP) reported.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, updating over the current situation said more than 40 Ukraine soldiers, around 10 civilians have been killed.

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern…