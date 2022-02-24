NIWA inaugurates Search and Rescue centre in Lagos

Barely a month after activating navigational aids in Lagos, the Federal Government’s regulatory agency on brown water economy, National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA) has ramped up more safety timelines for Lagos waters by setting up a Search and Rescue centre.

To ensure the centre is adequately manned to respond to emergencies, about 17 staff of the marine department in the Lagos area office, were trained on how to activate, identify and direct safety ecology towards distressed crafts on water.

The NIWA Lagos Search and Rescue team were also drilled on basic training on radio communication skills and how to use the same to strategically network with crafts and other…