No agreement reached as FG declares warning strike illegal

The all-night meeting between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the ongoing warning strike by the latter, seems to have ended on an expected outcome as the government declared the strike illegal.

The federal government also said that the demands presented by ASUU at the meeting were already been addressed since last year.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who said this earlier on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, described the ongoing strike by the university lecturers as a clear breach of the law, adding that the union did not go through the normal process before embarking on the industrial action.

Ngige also said…