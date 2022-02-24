Ortom flags off Makurdi/Yogbo/Udeh road

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has flagged off the construction of 55km Makurdi-Yogbo-Udei branch road.

The road which links two Local Government Areas of the state is expected to cost N5.1billion.

The governor who lamented the pains people of the area have been going through said that the road when completed will reduce the incidences of insecurity in the rural communities within the two council areas and also boost agricultural production.

He explained that the bad terrain of the area had made communities along the road vulnerable to a series of attacks, and lamented that security personnel have also lost their lives within the area.

“Farmers will have access to their…