Residents, sportsmen laud church for renovating Warri City Stadium

Residents and sports enthusiasts in Warri, Delta State, have commended Pastor Korede Komaiya-led The Master’s Place International Church, Effurun-Warri for carrying out total maintenance work at the Warri City Stadium.

The church had earlier announced a programme coming up on Sunday, February 27 at the stadium tagged: “Total Change of Story.”

Ministers of God including Gospel minstrels such as Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo and others are billed to minister at the healing service.

Worried by the squalid state of the stadium, which has been in disuse with roofs falling, filth everywhere, overgrown weeds, unserviced air conditioners and generating plants, faded paint and the…